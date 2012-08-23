Justin Timberlake Has Listed His New York City Bachelor Pad For $7.65 Million

Photo: Trulia

Soon-to-be married Justin Timberlake is selling his $7.65 million SoHo apartment, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.He purchased the bachelor pad in 2010 for $6.55 million. It has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a terrace.



This could mean that JT and longtime girlfriend Jessica Biel are starting a life together in a new home.

The Bouklis Group just posted the listing.

