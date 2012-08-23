Justin Timberlake Has Listed His New York City Bachelor Pad For $7.65 Million

Meredith Galante
justin timberlake new york city penthouse

Photo: Trulia

Soon-to-be married Justin Timberlake is selling his $7.65 million SoHo apartment, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.He purchased the bachelor pad in 2010 for $6.55 million. It has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a terrace.

This could mean that JT and longtime girlfriend Jessica Biel are starting a life together in a new home.

The Bouklis Group just posted the listing.

The apartment is at 311 W Broadway in the Soho Mews building.

The kitchen features Jet Mist granite counter tops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and wine storage.

The guest bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms.

The master bedroom has access to a terrace.

The master bathroom has radiant heat floors.

The penthouse has 853-square-foot wraparound terrace with views of the Empire State Building.

