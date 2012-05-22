Now Justin Timberlake Wants To Help Accessorize Your Apartment

Photo: HomeMint

He’s done music and movies, and even dipped his toe into the world of barbecue restaurants.But now Justin Timberlake is going domestic, teaming up with celebrity interior designer Estee Stanley to create a home goods line that will be sold through HomeMint, the latest website from ecommerce startup BeachMint.



“HomeMint merges my love for interior design with my passion for innovation to create a personalised home collection,” stated Timberlake, who helps design and curate the collection. “It’s like having your very own interior designer.”

Stanley has spent over 15 years as an interior designer for celebs including Glee’s Lea Michele, Ashley Olsen, Rashida Jones and Timberlake’s old girlfriend Jessica Biel.

HomeMint shoppers will be able to purchase products at non-member pricing or pay a monthly membership fee of $9.99, which can be applied as a credit towards any purchase. In addition to discounts, members get early access to limited edition products and access to a service that helps them find products that match their style.

The line of products, which range from dishes and artwork to chairs and brass skulls, is priced between $10 and $10,000.

