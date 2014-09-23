Apple Released Two More Ads For IPhone 6 Featuring Jimmy Fallon And Justin Timberlake

Business Insider The new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models.

Apple has released two new ads for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus starring musician Justin Timberlake and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, according to Apple Insider.

The first commercial refers to the size of the devices, concentrating on their 4.7 inch and the 5.5 inch screens. The joke in the ads is that Fallon attempts to list the specs and functions of the new phones, while Timberlake obsesses over how “huge” they are.

Here’s the first one:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The second ad focuses on the cameras of the new phones, referring to their slow motion and time lapse video functions:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The new adverts come two weeks after Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled two commercials featuring Fallon and Timberlake at Apple’s press launch event.

The adverts released earlier in September were dubbed “Health” and “Duo.” They focused on the iPhone’s new health app and some of the other new features the phones have.

