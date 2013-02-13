Justin Timberlake's First Photos On Instagram Go Behind The Scenes Of The Grammys

Justin Timberlake joined Instagram the day of the Grammys and in two days has already gained more than 130,000 followers.

The “Suit & Tie” singer posted 22 black-and-white photos from the event, cleverly creating the hashtag #JTGrammys to give an insiders look at what its like to experience the awards from a performer’s point of view.

The stars rub elbows with Grammy camera crew backstage.

They receive cool all-access passes along with some pizza.

Everyone gathers to rehearse before the show.

Backstage, their performing outfits are waiting for them.

And, then they hit the red carpet

before conducting interviews …

… and warming up their voices.

Then there’s a little bit of down time …

… before heading on stage.

