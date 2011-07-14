Justin Timberlake Invests In A Super Stealth Startup, Dekko

It looks like Justin Timberlake was just getting his feet wet when he invested in Myspace last week and Stipple in November.



He’s also investing in a super stealth startup called Dekko, we heard from a single source directly involved in the startup’s financing.

Venture51, a seed and early stage investment firm, is also an investor in the San Francisco-based company.

Dekko was founded in May. Its goal is to merge augmented reality with actual reality – or something.

It will be launching later this summer/fall.

From Dekko’s site:

No longer will we need to rely on text, icons, lists or maps to experience what is right in front of us. We will see and interact with characters from parallel universes walking amongst us.

Dekko is building a platform combining technology from several domains including the military, computer vision, research labs, gaming and mobile services to change the way you look at the world.

Asked for comment, cofounder Matt Miesnieks did not confirm or deny Timberlake’s involvement.

“I’m not in a position to comment on the company or our investors,” he said.

“We are in stealth mode.”

Timberlake’s PR person could not be reached for comment.

