30 Years In The Life Of Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is an entertainment renaissance man.
He’s done all of the following: be the lead singer of a multiplatinum boy band, have a ridiculously lucrative solo career, act in an Oscar-winning film.
For his efforts, he’s been awarded six Grammys and four Emmys.
He’s only 30, but he’s been working since elementary school, when he first performed on “Star Search.”
Who knew he’d grow up to school everybody else in everything?
Justin Randall Timberlake was born on January 31, 1981 in Memphis. And clearly, he was cute from the very beginning.
In 1995, when Timberlake was 14, now-disgraced producer Lou Pearlman hand picked him to front 'NSYNC.
What started as puppy love between Timberlake and Spears turned into a full blown adult relationship in 1999. After three years of intense public scrutiny, they broke up in 2002. Timberlake also blew Spears's cover; he talked about their sex life when she was publicly swearing to be a virgin.
In 2002, Timberlake branched out on his own with his first solo album, Justified, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and won the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2003.
In 2007, he started dating Jessica Biel. Though the pair reportedly split in March of 2011, they have been spotted together since.
