30 Years In The Life Of Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is an entertainment renaissance man.



He’s done all of the following: be the lead singer of a multiplatinum boy band, have a ridiculously lucrative solo career, act in an Oscar-winning film.

For his efforts, he’s been awarded six Grammys and four Emmys.

He’s only 30, but he’s been working since elementary school, when he first performed on “Star Search.”

Who knew he’d grow up to school everybody else in everything?

