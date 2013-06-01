Young Justin Timberlake Lost A Memphis Spelling Bee On The Word 'Wharf'

Arvind Mahankali, 13, may have won the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, but can he act, dance and sing too?



Justin Timberlake can!

In 1995, then 14-year-old Timberlake competed in the Memphis Commercial Appeal Spelling Bee.

In the wake of yesterday’s Scripps National Spelling Bee, the organisation posted the below picture on their Facebook page of a post-“Mickey Mouse Club,” pre-‘N Sync JT.

Now 32, Scripps reveals the young superstar eventually got disqualified from the bee after misspelling “wharf.” Come on, Timberlake.

Here’s what Scripps posted on their Facebook page:

“And here he is! Justin Timberlake’s photo from the 1995 Memphis Commercial Appeal Spelling Bee. He misspelled the word “wharf.” Fortunately, he’s managed to somehow survive by using his other talents!”

