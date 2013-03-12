Justin Timberlake Fires Back At Kanye's 'Suit & Tie' Insult On 'SNL'

While performing in London a few weeks ago, Kanye West slammed his “Watch the Throne” tour mate Jay-Z’s “Suit and Tie” song with Justin Timberlake, saying “I got love for Hov, but I ain’t f—ing with that ‘Suit & Tie.'”

Timberlake finally responded to the diss this weekend while performing the song with Jay-Z on “Saturday Night Live.”

Instead of singing the usual lyric “Aww, s— so sick, got a hit and picked up a habit” to “my hit’s so sick got RAPPERS acting dramatic.”

Watch Timberlake sing the updated lyrics below:

Timberlake’s lyrics were in response to this on-stage diss by Kanye West:



Sounds like someone is missing his “Throne.”

