34 photos that show how Justin Timberlake's style has evolved through the years

When Justin Timberlake first hit the scene in 2000, he was just another boy band member. Since then, he’s become the man to watch after many hit songs and movies, not to mention his adorable marriage with actress Jessica Biel.

But let’s never forget the old Justin Timberlake — the one who walked red carpets with popstar Britney Spears, had ramen noodle hair, and made some questionable fashion choices.

The world without JT would be a sadder place. Here’s his style evolution, from start to finish:

Justin Timberlake's red shades and braids were on display when he headlined with *NSYNC for KIIS FM's annual Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles back in 2000. Getty Images For the boy band's 2000 world tour, bandannas were a performance favourite for JT. Getty Images Justin Timberlake, in an interesting combination of green and yellow satin, posed with *NSYNC members at the 2001 Grammys. Chris Weeks/Getty Images Justin Timberlake with bandmates Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez. Justin rocked a knee length suede jacket when he hit the red carpet with the rest of *NSYNC in 2001 for the People's Choice Awards. Getty Images When the singer sat down on the 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' in 2002, he made every '00s teen swoon with his pinstripe jacket, classic Vans, and a checkered bracelet. Kevin Winter/Getty Images He dressed it down for his first solo-record release party for 'Justified.' As seen on JT and ex-bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick, T-shirts and questionable necklaces were clearly the big trends. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Justin had emotional support from his old band at the 2003 Grammys when he presented. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images When he arrived for the 17th Annual Soul Train Music Awards, he made sure people knew exactly who he was with his initials on a diamond necklace. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images In what may be the most 2000-esque outfit you can imagine, Justin rocked a puffy vest, a fedora, and a wallet chain for the 16th Annual Kids' Choice Awards. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images He shed any last traces of being in a boy band at Super Bowl XXXVIII when a wardrobe malfunction during his duet made headlines across the world. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images He went on to the 2004 Grammy Awards where he took home his first Grammy awards after nine nominations with *NSYNC. Laura Farr/Getty Images That night he won for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Justin Timberlake laid low in 2005 hiding behind a black sweatshirt and shades when arriving at the Kids' Choice Awards. Matthew Simmons/Getty Images He arrived fresh on the scene with a buzz cut and a sharp grey suit at MTV's 2006 Video Music Awards. Peter Kramer/Getty Images Later that year, he performed at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show and was surely the apple of every woman's eye in his suit/sweater vest combo. Mark Mainz/Getty Images He broke out the grey once again for the 2007 Grammys where he performed twice. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Timberlake went all out and decked himself in orange for Nickelodeon's 20th Annual Kid's Choice Awards in 2007. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Justin traded in his suit jacket for a sweater at the premiere of DreamWorks movie 'Shrek the Third,' in which he played Artie. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images In 2008 at the premiere of 'The Love Guru,' he looked handsome in this leather bomber jacket. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Justin finally got back into his suit and tie for the 2008 ESPYs. He spent the night hosting in a white hot suit. Kevin Winter/Getty Images At the 2009 Met Gala, he hit fashion's biggest red carpet with Jessica Biel. He kept things classic while Biel stunned in her red Versace Atelier dress. Larry Busacca/Getty Images He also took the simple route for his outfit for the Emmy Awards in 2009, where he took home an award for his performance in SNL's digital short 'D--- in a Box.' Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In more recent years, Justin started to use pops of colour, patterns, and small details to help him stand out at events. His blue shirt did the job at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images His risks continued at the the 2010 Met Gala: 'American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity' where he dressed in all black. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The black lining on his suit helped him stand out at the 2010 New York Film Festival where his hit movie 'The Social Network' premiered. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Small details sang loud on the SAG Awards red carpet in 2011. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images He kept things interesting with lapel details at the New York premiere of 'Bad Teacher,' which he co-starred in with ex Cameron Diaz. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images *NSYNC reunited on stage in an array of black and white outfits to celebrate Justin at the 2013 Video Music Awards. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Timberlake took home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award along with three other awards. One of his most successful looks was this interesting Tom Ford suit at the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in 2013. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images This stunning blue tux must have brought him luck at the American Music Awards in 2013 where he took home three awards for his comeback album, 'The 20/20 Experience.' Jason Kempin/Getty Images He won Favourite Soul/R&B Male Artist, Favourite Pop/Rock Male Artist, and Favourite Soul/R&B Album). Justin wore Tom Ford again at the 2013 Grammy Awards. The floppy bow tie and patterned jacket landed him on several best dressed lists. Jason Merritt/Getty Images Things took a turn for the interesting when he hit the 2015 iHeart Radio Music Awards in an electric blue suit. Jason Merritt/Getty Images He went for a crisp and clean look at the CMA Awards that same year. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Timberlake sported his cool, casual look for a press event at the 2015 Comic Con. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images His latest Tom Ford ensemble complimented Biel's 2017 Golden Globes dress perfectly. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

