Justin Timberlake Asked His Fans To Tweet Their Love Stories -- Then Surprised Them By Using The Tweets In His New Video

Justin Timberlake’s poppy new love song “Not A Bad Thing” is an upbeat ballad for all kinds of love stories.

Camp Timberlake asked fans to tweet, Vine, Instagram and Facebook their own stories from the heart and use the hashtag #NotABadLoveStory.

The messages came pouring in. What the fans didn’t know was that Justin would be releasing a music video for the song using some of the stories attached to the hashtag.

Here are some of the #NotABadLoveStory ‘s from the video. There were stories about relationships:

Love from kids to their parents:

Parents to their kids:

There was even puppy love:

You can watch the entire video here:

