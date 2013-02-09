Justin Timberlake Just Won A Huge Beer Endorsement Deal [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Justin Timberlake is the new creative director of Bud Light Platinum. Anheuser-Busch made the announcement with the release of a new commercial featuring Timberlake’s “Suit & Tie” single, which will debut during the Grammy’s Sunday. According to the beer maker, Timberlake will provide “creative, musical and cultural curation.” Translation agency, which is run by Jay-Z’s good friend Steve Stout, brokered the deal. It’s now a big thing for celebrities to take on the role of “creative director” in a promotional deal. In fact, Alicia Keys is now Blackberry’s global creative director.

LinkedIn’s fourth quarter earnings report showed how much its ad business is growing. Over the last year, its Marketing Solutions division has increased by 68 per cent to $83.2 million.

Dentsu just opened up a branch in Myanmar, following Ogilvy and Coca-Cola’s lead.

Lenovo picked Digitas to handle its North American media planning, buying, and analytics. The digital shop took over [email protected]’s position.

BBDO Proximity just won Skippy’s creative business. The Minnesota-based agency beat out the peanut butter company’s former shop, Barton F. Graf 9000.

Crispin Porter + Bogusky beat out Fallon for Charles Schwab’s creative business.

Alexander Wang teamed up with Samsung to make prints based on doodles made on the Samsung Galaxy Note II.

