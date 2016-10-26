Justin Timberlake apparently broke the law by taking a voting-booth selfie

Prosecutors in Tennessee are reportedly taking seriously Justin Timberlake’s Instagram selfie of the star voting early in a polling booth, which breaks local law.

On Monday, Timberlake posted the photo on Instagram showing him voting in his home state, captioning it in part,”I just flew from LA to Memphis to#rockthevote !!! No excuses, my good people! There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th!”



But Tennessee law explicitly prohibits voters from recording photos or videos in polling places. ABC News has gathered a list of where ballot selfies are prohibited or allowed.

The local prosecutors told Entertainment Weekly that they’re looking into Timberlake’s incident.

“The Shelby County DA’s office was made aware of a possible violation of state election law,” the Shelby County DA’s office told EW in a statement. “The matter is under review of the DA’s office. The law itself TCA2-7-142(B). The offence is a state class C misdemeanour. Any person convicted of this violation could be sentenced up to 30 days or fined no more than $50 or both.”

A publicist for Justin Timberlake did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

