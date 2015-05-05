The guy dressed up as a lime in that new tequila commercial is actually Justin Timberlake

Bethenny Frankel isn’t the only celebrity who can self-promote with liquor.

Justin Timberlake donned a lime costume and transformed into the character of “Rick ‘Sour’ Vane,” all to market his Sauza 901 tequila.

Not everyone knows Sauza 901 is Timberlake’s brand — 901 is named after his hometown area code in Tennessee — and Sauza bought the business from him in 2014.

In January of last year, Timberlake made a statement regarding joining up with Sauza.

“My love for tequila began a few years ago after I visited the tequila heartland of Jalisco, Mexico, and saw the passion and craftsmanship that goes into every bottle,” he said. “That trip inspired me to create 901, and I’m thrilled to partner with Sauza so we can continue to bring the world 901.”

18 months later, this commercial is “his first major effort to let the public know that he is the co-owner (and face) of Sauza 901,” Mashable’s Samantha Murphy Kelly reports.

The commercial (which runs about 30 seconds and will air on TV beginning today) is all about Rick (Timberlake) and his life as a lime.

He was living the good life until Sauza 901 tequila came along and no one had a need for him (limes) anymore.

Timberlake looks like “The Mask.”

Mashable had the exclusive look at the commerical, and says the point is viewers aren’t supposed to know it’s Timberlake right away. So many layers here!

When life gives you lemons…

Watch the entire commercial below:

