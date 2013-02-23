Justin Timberlake And Jay-Z Announce 'Legends Of The Summer' Stadium Tour

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk

NEW YORK (AP) — Put on your suit and tie: Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z are hitting the road together.The performers announced Friday that they’ll embark on a 12-city stadium tour that will kick off July 17 in Toronto. “Legends of the Summer” will wrap up Aug. 16 in Miami.



Stops on the tour also include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Boston.

Jay-Z is featured on Timberlake’s comeback single, “Suit & Tie.” Timberlake’s new album, “The 20/20 Experience,” will be released March 19.

