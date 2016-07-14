Jennifer Aniston's husband had a great response to her candid essay on motherhood

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Rarely one to open up to the press, Jennifer Aniston spilled all on Tuesday in a candid essay for the Huffington Post.

“I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up,” wrote the 47-year-old actress about the persistent rumours. “I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.'”

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child,” Aniston wrote. “We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.”

Aniston received an overwhelmingly positive response to her op-ed, but her biggest fan is her husband of almost one year, Justin Theroux.

Theroux posted on Instagram that Aniston is his “Woman Crush Wednesday” because of her brave essay.

He captioned the below photo: “#wcw Here’s just one reason why. http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_57855586e4b03fc3ee4e626f #gogirl”





