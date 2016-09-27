Jennifer Aniston's husband comments on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie split: 'Terrible news for those children'

Jason Merritt/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

Following the news last week of Angelina Jolie filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, one person was instantly thrust into the narrative on social media and the tabloids, Jennifer Aniston.

Married to Pitt for five years beginning in 2000, Aniston’s divorce to Pitt in 2005 was reportedly fuelled by Pitt being unfaithful with Jolie while the two made “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” that year.

Since 2011, Aniston has been in a relationship with fellow actor Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers”) and the two married in 2015.

As Aniston has stayed quiet about the Jolie/Pitt split, Theroux spoke to Business Insider on Monday about the news while doing press for his next movie, “The Girl on the Train” (opening in theatres October 7).

“As a child of divorce all I can say is that’s terrible news for those children and that’s all you can really say,” said Theroux, referring to Jolie and Pitt’s six children. “It’s boring to sort of comment on anything else. People are having a bad time, that’s horrible.”

The way Theroux sees it, Aniston being thrust into the marital problems of Jolie and Pitt by the tabloids is just the latest wave of what he calls “nonsense.”

“There’s an endless appetite for trash, apparently, though everyone would say that they don’t have that appetite. But I think a lot of people do because people buy it,” said Theroux. “But there are bigger things to b—- about. It’s shocking how much bandwidth things can take up when there are far more important things going on in the world.”

