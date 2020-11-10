'Bad Hair' director Justin Simien says that a longer version of the movie with a different ending is coming to Hulu

Hulu Justin Simien’s ‘Bad Hair.’

“Bad Hair” director Justin Simien told Insider that a longer version of his 80s-era horror will be available on Hulu soon.

That version, which features a different ending, premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

Simien said the idea to release the alternate version of the film came from people talking about the original “Get Out” ending that was never used.

Fans of Justin Simien’s latest movie, the 1980s-set horror “Bad Hair,” will get an added treat as the longer Sundance cut of the movie will soon be available on Hulu.

The writer-director’s movie about an executive assistant, (Elle Lorriane) who decides to get a weave to help her ascend in the image-obsessed music television industry, has been out on Hulu and played at drive-ins since late October.

The movie has been met with mixed reviews since its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January. But despite its 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Simien said he’s happy that the movie has caused such a discussion.

“What I felt would be important and interesting in the movie is to pull all of my references and obsessions and things like that into the film from a Black queer perspective and sort of just let people get them or not,” Simien told Insider.

This is what has motivated him to release the Sundance version of the movie out into the world.

“I want people to see the two versions of the film and talk about it,” he added.

Hulu confirmed to Insider it will be releasing the Sundance cut of “Bad Hair,” but is still working out when it will go on the service.

Hulu Elle Lorraine in ‘Bad Hair.’

Simien said the biggest difference between the “Bad Hair” version out now and its Sundance cut is the movie’s ending.

The director was inspired to release the other cut after hearing people’s reactions to how different the original ending of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” was to what was eventually released. Originally, instead of Chris’ (Daniel Kaluuya) friend Rod (Lil Rey Howery) showing up in a police car to save him, Peele had written that the real cops show up and arrest Chris for the death of the Armitage family, who had essentially kidnapped him.

“It’s constantly talked about,” Simien said of the two “Get Out” endings. “So this was an opportunity to get both [‘Bad Hair’ endings] in the public consciousness. It’s exactly what I want my art to do, to have a conversation.”

Simien said he decided to tweak the ending of “Bad Hair,” shown at Sundance, in which the sister of Lorraine’s Anna says she’s made an appointment at the hard-to-get-into Virgie’s hair salon, after having conversations with his star and other Black women after the fest’s world premiere.

“We talked about Black people making art and when it comes to endings, what happens to our characters in our films and what is it we need from our films that might be different from films with casts that don’t look like us,” Simien said. “To me, it’s all part of the mission.”

Now with the movie out, Simien believes showing the Sundance cut continues that mission, especially seeing that the movie has been met with mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

A major knock on the movie is that it heightens the stereotypes about Black women’s hair.

“This has all been a big and wonderful lesson in not needing to have that perfect A-plus from my teacher,” said Simien about the movie’s response. “The kind of movies that have always inspired me â€” whether it’s ‘Do the Right Thing’ or ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ â€” to have the balls to make those movies is the kind of director I want to be.”

“Bad Hair” is available now on Hulu.

