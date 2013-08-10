Justin Rose Takes The Biggest Divot We've Ever Seen At The PGA Championship

On the opening day of the PGA Championship Justin Rose took one of the biggest divots the world has ever seen.

Before the tournament even started, everyone was talking about how thick the rough at Oak Hill was. Very thick, and four inches high, to be exact. USA Today’s Steve DiMeglio tweeted out a photo of the treacherous rough last week:

And the combination of that thick rough and the recent rain, leaving the rough very wet, led to this for Justin Rose on the 13th hole yesterday (via SB Nation):

Here’s a photo the PGA tweeted out of the grass:

Anyone ever replace a divot as big as the one @JustinRose99 had yesterday? #pgachamp pic.twitter.com/rPRGWOy3y0

Rose is currently tied for 6th place at 3-under.

