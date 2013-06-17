Justin Rose Wins The US Open, Phil Mickelson And Everyone Else Stumbles Down The Stretch

Justin Rose has won the US Open.



It was an absolute bloodbath at Merion Golf Club this week.

Rose’s winning score was 1-over, and only four players shot lower than 5-over.

It’s the fourth time in the last eight years that the winning score at the US Open has been over par.

While Rose didn’t bury a bunch of birdies or eagles, he made pars when he needed to make pars — which is more than you can say for most of the field.

On the notoriously tough 18th hole, he hit two beautiful iron shots and took two putts to post a 1-over.

He’s the first Englishman to win a major since Nick Faldo at the 1996 Masters.

Phil Mickelson came into the day with the lead, but he couldn’t find a birdie down the stretch. He was one back of Rose when he had a great birdie opportunity on the 16th hole, but he blew it past the edge of the hole. He then got a par on the 17th, and was unable to give himself a birdie putt on the 18th.

This is Mickelson’s sixth second-place finish at a major.

This tournament will be remembered for being way more difficult than anyone expected it to be. Rose, more than anyone else, was able to manage his mistakes, and now he’s a major champion.

