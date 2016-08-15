Justin Rose wins gold in Olympic golf with a gorgeous chip shot on the final hole

Great Britain’s Justin Rose won the first gold medal in Olympic golf in 112 years when he outdueled Henrik Stenson on the final hole to win by two strokes.

American Matt Kuchar shot 8-under in the final round to win the bronze medal, finishing three shots back.

Rose and Stenson entered the final hole, the par-5 No. 18, tied at 15-under. Rose left his approach shot short and left of the green. However, his chip shot was a thing of beauty.

That left Rose with an easy birdie putt from about 18 inches away to move to 16-under.

Meanwhile, Stenson had a chip chot of similar distance from the fairway, but left the shot well short of the hole and then it rolled back down a slope even farther.

Stenson was left with a long putt up the hill that he had to make to force a sudden-death playoff.

Shortly after the ball started rolling, it took a subtle little hop to the right. That was all it needed as the ball skirted past the right side of the hole and about stopped about five feet past the cup.

Stenson would miss the next putt also, but it didn’t matter. Rose sank his short putt and took home the gold medal in the first Olympic golf tournament since 1904.

