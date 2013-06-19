Justin Rose Took An Amazing Picture With The US Open Trophy

Phil Mickelson’s sixth runner-up finish at the U.S. Open cast a very large shadow on what was otherwise a great four-round run by Justin Rose.



Rose shot 71-69-71-70 on a brutal golf course where all but two other golfers had at least one round of 4-over par or worse.

And after his win, Rose basked in the glory of his first major with this photo of him sitting with the trophy and newspapers scattered around him proclaiming his win…

And for good measure, Rose also posed with the trophy and one of Merion Golf Club’s famous wicker baskets…

