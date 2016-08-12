British golfer Justin Rose hits first hole-in-one in Olympic history

British golfer Justin Rose made Olympic history on Thursday, becoming the first golfer in modern Olympic history to hit a hole-in-one. With golf making its return to the games for the first time since 1904, it’s safe to say this is the first ace in Olympic history.

Rose’s achievement came on the 191-yard, par-3 4th, which Rose aced with a 7-iron. He stuck it close and watched on as it rolled right in.

Here’s where it landed:

Rose liked it right off the club:

Go in, ball!

Rose is going to have to buy a lot of people drinks this week after that one:

You can see the shot over at NBCOlympics.com.

Congrats, Justin!

