Yale's most popular class on happiness is free right now — I took it, and here are the 6 tricks that have already made me happier

Courtesy of Justin Maiman Justin Maiman.

Justin Maiman has been a journalist for 20 years; he writes the weekly Ginger newsletter and is the president and managing director of Cochrane Media.

He recently took Yale’s most popular class ever,The Science of Well-Being, which details a step-by-step, science-backed process for boosting your own happiness.

Maiman scored a 96% in the class and says that his happiness improved greatly in a short amount of time. He believes the most unique and brilliant parts of the class happen in the second half, weeks 7 through 10.

The class is being offered online for free for anyone during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Establishing a new habit is hard, but it can be done, and at the same time, lead to more happiness. I’m proof of that.

I just completed Yale’s online 10-week course “Science of Well Being” – aka the “happiness” class. It’s the university’s most popular class, for good reason. (And given that many universities have turned to online education amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Yale made the class available to everyone for free online.)

I already wrote about it halfway through because it was having such an immediate impact on my daily life.

Now that I completed it, did it stick? Am I, in fact, happier?

Well, quantitatively, absolutely. At the beginning and end of the course, you’re asked to take two surveys to measure your level of happiness. By both those measures, my happiness improved greatly in a short amount of time.

Dr. Laurie Santos, the Yale professor who came up with the class and also teaches the Coursera version online, has benefitted from the class too. She told me, “My own happiness has improved a whole point on standard happiness measures. I’ve also brought a lot of the practices (from more social connection to meditation) into my own life.”

This is why the class works. It gives you a number of smart, researched, and considered food for thought about positive practices you can implement in your daily life. But so do a lot of articles and posts in your social feeds these days.

So why is this different?

The unique and brilliant parts of this class are in the second half (weeks 7-10), where the coursework leans on you to do the work and implement ways to develop a new and lasting positive habit. Dr. Santos gives you the freedom to pick the area you want to work on. Some people tried to develop new habits around exercise, gratitude, and savouring experiences.

I picked meditation for my healthy habit

Microgen / Shutterstock.com

I chose meditation, a practice I tried to pick up a couple times in the past few years, but it never stuck. Yet through some newfound willpower, along with the consistency of a daily homework assignment, I built up a 4-week streak (ok, I admit, I missed one day) and learned how to maintain a meditation habit.

Let’s be clear, I am no expert meditator – I’m a beginner, for sure – but I see the value now in sticking with it. And I have stuck with it – it’s been a week since the class ended and I’m still meditating every day. The class taught me that our brains are wired to wander, so meditation is becoming a way for me to flex a bit of mind control. Plus, look at some of the words I wrote down to describe my mindset post-meditation each day: mellow, calm, quiet, energised, focused, settled, creative.

All that from just sitting quietly and focusing on breathing for 15-20 minutes a day.

That doesn’t necessarily mean I’m happier, you may argue. Well, lots of research says the opposite and backs me up here. Meditation can lead to more positive moods, better concentration and also can lead to more feelings of social connection.



Read more



:



Neuroscience shows that 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds if they sit quietly and do nothing for 15 minutes a day



Forming a new habit is tough. You have to decide that it’s important enough to you and then find the time in your day. It takes discipline, but people make time for the things that are important.

Which way will work for you? Experiment a bit. Taking a class really worked for me. It made me accountable. If you like the sound of that, try out the free Coursera class.

Happiness can be learned.

To review, here are five strategies from the “happiness” class that have been helpful for me, all based on psychological science.

1. Interrupt your tasks

Split up anything that you enjoy a lot – “Game of Thrones,” Cheetos, the new Lizzo song. Every single time you interrupt something you’re enjoying and then go back to it later, you re-experience it and thus increase your happiness. Sounds weird, but research confirms it.

2. Treat every day like it’s your last

Reuters Pictures/David W Cerny

Dr. Santos says just the act of imagining that life as you know it is about to vanish can greatly boost your appreciation. It puts everything into perspective. The good things in your life start popping to the forefront of your mind, because you are now worried about losing them.

3. Invest experience over material

Shutterstock

Turns out your stuff loses “happiness value” almost as soon as you’ve purchased it. Paying for experiences, however, has multiple benefits for happiness. So travelling to a new place is a much better investment in terms of happiness than buying material things like new headphones.

4. Learn to savour more

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Savouring is the act of stepping outside of an experience to review and really appreciate it. The exercise also forces your brain to enjoy an experience for longer. Research shows reliving happy memories can make your positive emotions last up to a month. Also, to really enhance the experience, share it with others.

5. Embrace kindness

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

Random acts of kindness really do promote your own sense of well-being. It’s easy to figure out ways to be kind if you’re out in the world each day – help a nun across a busy street (I really did that).

But here’s one sure-fire tip – try buying a stranger a coffee. Research shows the money you spend on others makes you happier. And this seems to be true across different cultures and around the world.

Justin Maiman writes a weekly newsletter called Ginger that’s devoted to moments of inspiration. (Read Ginger and subscribe for free here.) He’s a journalist with more than 20 years of experience in digital media and television, including working at media titans like Business Insider, Yahoo, Bloomberg, Fox News and PBS affiliates in St. Paul and Boston. He’s currently the president and managing director of Cochrane Media, a boutique media shop in New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.