The 'I'm a Mac' guy from the Apple commercials is now promoting an Android phone

Justin Long, the actor probably best known for his role as the “I’m a Mac” guy from Apple’s classic TV commercials, is now appearing in a commercial promoting the Huawei Mate 9 Android phone.

Watch the commercial, which makes some sly nods at Long’s past with Apple, here:

“I have a ton of experience in tech,” Long says in the 60-second commercial. As Campaign US reports, it was indeed Long’s association with Apple that made him a shoe-in for the gig. Now, instead of promoting Apple tech, he’s pitching a phone running its biggest rival in the smartphone world.

Long starred in 66 “Get a Mac” commercials from 2006 to 2009, alongside actor and comedian John Hodgman. Long played the younger, cooler Mac, and Hodgman was the older, stodgier PC. The campaign played a big role in the resurgence of the Mac in 2006, and kept going even after the iPhone was launched in 2007.

Here are all 66 commercials, back to back, in case you have 39 minutes or so to kill:

Long is the second tech spokesperson to change sides in recent memory: In June 2016, Paul Marcarelli — the Verizon “can you hear me now?” guy — jumped ship to Sprint.

