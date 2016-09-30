The recent 'Fast and Furious' director is making a Hot Wheels movie

Another classic toy line is getting a movie.

Toy giant Mattel already has movies in the works for Masters of the Universe and Barbie, and now they have signed a director for a Hot Wheels movie.

Justin Lin, who directed “Star Trek Beyond,” which was released in theatres over the summer, and before that made the four previous “Fast and Furious” movies, will be taking the reigns, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is not the first time a director has been attached to a Hot Wheels movie. It’s been in development for nearly a decade with directors like McG and Simon Crane, second-unit director of such action movies as “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “World War Z,” signed on.

With Lin’s success in the car genre (he was really a big reason why the “Fast and Furious” franchise is now a huge earner for Universal), he will hopefully be the right match for the project.

Mattel claims Hot Wheels is one of the best-selling toys in the world with more than 5 billion toy cars produced since 1968.

The next Mattel property to hit the big screen will be “Max Steel,” based on the action figure, which Open Road Films opens October 14.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.