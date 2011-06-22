There's Another Justin Bieber, And He's NOT Happy *

Having the same name as a teen heartthrob celebrity can be an annoyance, especially in the age of social media. So has Justin John Bieber discovered.



(Note, Justin, that you can make yourself invisible in Facebook search results and thereby solve this problem.)

Update: Aaaand, this is fake. The picture is of French computer scientist Michel Xhaard. And we thought we could trust Buzzfeed…

Photo: Buzzfeed

(Via Buzzfeed)

