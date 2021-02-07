A doctor stopped a UFC bout when an American MMA fighter's eye swelled-up like a golf ball

Justin Jaynes suffered a gruesome injury during a second-round UFC loss Saturday.

Devonte Smith rained strikes onto Jaynes while they were on the floor.

A doctor prevented Jaynes from continuing because a swelling was so severe it slammed one eye shut.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Justin Jaynes suffered a third successive MMA loss Saturday when a doctor prevented him from continuing a bout because a grotesque swelling slammed one of his eyes shut.

The bruising was so severe it grew to a golf ball’s size and was discolored in vivid blue, red, and black.

Jaynes sustained the injury during his 160-pound catchweight match Saturday against Devonte Smith at the UFC Fight Night 184 event inside the UFC-owned Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Smith dominated the contest with wrestling and ground-and-pound.

When Jaynes was on the canvas, Smith’s unrelenting attack of punches and elbows damaged Jaynes considerably.

That was TIGHT ???? But Justin Jaynes manages to escape! #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/B0PcPMLoC6 — UFC (@ufc) February 7, 2021

Though Jaynes overcame an ineffective rear-naked choke attempt and was able to get the fight back to its feet, the referee requested a doctor intervene to check the fighter’s eye.

As his vision was so impaired, he was deemed unfit to continue â€” much to his chagrin.

Defeat saw Jaynes’ pro-MMA record retreat to 16 wins (eight knockouts, five submissions, two decisions, and one other) against seven losses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.