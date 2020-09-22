Rookie Justin Herbert had no idea he was making his NFL debut until moments before kickoff and nearly beat the reigning champs

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit Justin Herbert celebrates the first touchdown pass of his career.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert found out just moments before taking the field against the Chiefs that he would be making his first NFL start.

The Chargers had to change plans quickly after regular starter Tyrod Taylor had to go to the hospital while dealing with chest pain.

Herbert impressed in his debut, throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another score.

His one rookie mistake proved costly though, as he passed up an easy first down in favour of forcing a throw across his body that was picked off by the Kansas City defence.

While the Chargers would lose the game in overtime, Herbert still was pretty impressive for a kid making his first NFL start on a moment’s notice.

“I think he thought I was joking,” Lynn said after the game. “I had to tell him a couple times, ‘No, seriously, you’re the starting quarterback.’ Once he realised he was the guy, he was fine.”

Herbert, a first-round draft pick out of Oregon this year, didn’t have much time to think about what it meant to be making his first NFL start. The Chargers received the opening kickoff, and on the first drive of his professional career, Herbert led Los Angeles on a 79-yard drive down the field.

Herbert scampered into the end zone on first and goal from the four-yard line to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Herbert followed up with the first passing touchdown of his career, to extend the Chargers lead to 14-6.

Herbert’s debut start wouldn’t be without mistakes. His biggest blunder of the game came late in the third quarter, with the Chargers looking to take a two-score lead on the Chiefs.

Los Angeles had already crossed midfield and was facing second-and-short. As Herbert stepped back in the pocket, pressure from the Chiefs defensive front forced him to roll out to his right. There was plenty of room for Herbert to take off running for a first down, but he instead attempted to force a throw across his body into double coverage.

He was picked off with ease.

“It would have been great had I just took off and run and got what I could have,” Herbert said after the game. “Unfortunately, I threw it, and it was a big turnover, and we can’t turn the ball over to a team like that and expect to get away with it.”

In the end, Mahomes and the Chiefs charged back, tying the game with a field goal in the final seconds of regulation and then winning the game with a second field goal in overtime.

But even with the disappointing ending, Herbert and the Chargers both have plenty of positives to take away from their performance. Going toe-to-toe with the most dominant team in the NFL is no easy feat, and to do it as a rookie quarterback thrown into the fire just seconds before kickoff is as impressive a job as any player put up on Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Herbert will get another shot as the starting quarterback this season; Lynn told reporters that he was still the team’s starter if Taylor was healthy. But with 22 completions on 33 attempts with 311 yards and a touchdown, Herbert certainly made his case.

Regardless of when Herbert gets his next start, the Chargers have plenty to be excited about their young quarterback.

