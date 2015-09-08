Justin Hemmes' Merivale group opened a pop-up dim sum bar in Sydney today

Eric Koh’s pop up is open for just six weeks before his move to Enmore.

The latest culinary project by Justin Hemmes’ Merivale group, a dim-sum pop-up, opened in Sydney’s CBD today.

Work in Progress @erickoh is open for six weeks, serving classic yum cha dishes such as scallop and prawn shumai, prawn har gau and duck spring rolls. It’s being run by dumpling shifu Eric Koh, who used to work at London’s renowned Michelin-starred Hakkasan restaurant before heading to Sydney to run the dim sum side of Mr Wong, the Chinese restaurant beside the Establishment hotel when it launched a couple of years back.

Koh is off to star at another Merivale project in the inner city suburb of Enmore when the opens a Cantonese-style restaurant when the Queen Victoria Hotel relaunches later this year.

Work in Progress @erickoh is at 50 King Street, in the city. It’s open Monday to Friday for lunch from noon-3pm, and dinner 5.30-10pm, while the bar, serving cocktails, wines and beers, kicks on from noon until late, and there’s a DJ Thursday and Friday nights.

Here’s the Work in Progress menu

Steamed Delicacy Steamed Dim Sum platter (6p) – a selection of today’s specialities $22 Scallop and prawn dumplings (4p) $13 Prawn Har Gau (4p) $9.80 Seasonal mushroom dumpling (4p) $9.80 Steamed English spinach & prawn dumpling (4p) $9.80 Xiao Long Bao (4p) $9.80 Pork and prawn shumai (4p) $9.80 Chicken shumai (4p) $9.80 Poached prawn wonton, szechuan sauce (4p) $9.80 Baked and fried Deep-Fried Dim Sum platter (6p) – a selection of today’s specialities $21 Aromatic duck spring roll (2p) $11 Deep-fried Prawn wonton, wasabi mayo (4p) $9.80 Pan fried chicken and chive dumpling (4p) $9.80 Crab meat roll (4p) $9.80 Poached seasonal vegetables $7

