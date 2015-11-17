Justin Hemmes' Merivale Group is going on a massive hiring spree

The Merivale chefs opening a range of new restaurants in the coming months.

Justin Hemmes’ Merivale Group is about to get even bigger with the Sydney bar czar looking to hire an extra 1000 people in the year ahead as a number of new projects come online.

Hemmes, who recently became a father for the first time, was last week was named 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year by GQ, and launched a new whisky bar honouring his fashion entrepreneur father, John, who died earlier this year. The Merivale Group now controls more than 50 bars, hotels and restaurants across Sydney in business estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.

After a $70 million buying spree, which included The Paddington, Queen Victoria Hotel in Enmore and the iconic Newport Arms Hotel on Sydney’s northern beaches, the Merivale CEO has seven new ventures slated for opening over the next three months.

First up is The Paddington next week, under former Momofuku Seiobo​ three hat chef Ben Greeno​, followed by a takeaway chicken shop, also run by Greeno next door.

While dumpling guru Eric Koh is currently running a CDB dim sum pop up, which has now had its run extended until the end of 2015, he’s due to take over the kitchen of the Enmore’s Queen Vic early next year.

That’s followed by the long-awaited opening of one of Sydney’s most popular waterfront watering holes, the Newport Arms, also in January, then three inner city ventures in February, a European wine bar in King Street in Sydney’s CBD, the Paddington restaurant Fred’s and an Oxford Street basement tapas bar.

To look after the hungry hordes, the Merivale CEO says he’s going on the largest recruitment drive in the company’s history, with 1,000 new roles being created in the next year, ranging from from bar, floor and cellar staff to chefs, and management.

A spokesperson for Merivale says people don’t need experience to work there.

“We’re looking for the right people who are energetic, passionate and driven. We can provide all the training they need!” they said.

