Justin Gaethje has kept his most important weapon hidden ahead of UFC 254 title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, his trainer said

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje at the Fight Island face-off Wednesday.

People might be surprised when they find out how well Justin Gaethje can wrestle.

That’s the message his trainer Trevor Wittman has been sending this week, as a classic style match-up between Nurmagomedov – a sambo style wrestler – against Gaethje, renowned for his clubbing style of boxing.

Nurmagomedov and Gaethje fight for the UFC lightweight championship in one of the most significant combat sports events of the year – Saturday’s UFC 254 show on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Wittman said Gaethje’s secret weapon is his wrestling – something which may well have to be used on fight night.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Justin Gaethje has kept his most important weapon hidden ahead of his UFC 254 lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, his trainer Trevor Wittman said.

Wittman is a renowned combat sports coach and has fine-tuned the craft of top tier UFC fighters Gaethje and Rose Namajunas.

The Denver-based American flew to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with Gaethje earlier this month to help his fighter prepare for Saturday’s main event.

Much has been made about the style match-up this weekend as it pits Nurmagomedov’s sambo style of wrestling against Gaethje’s unorthodox boxing.

However, Wittman said at a Fight Island press conference Insider attended Thursday, that Gaethje may surprise people with hidden weapons he has not yet been forced to use.

“One thing I think we were able to do really well was keep our most important weapon hidden,” Wittman said.

“Justin Gaethje is an extremely good wrestler, he’s got a unique style in wrestling, and he hasn’t had to use it. It’s very hard to [have] a game plan against someone’s wrestling when they haven’t shown it.

“Wrestling is a get out of jail card in a fight sport,” Wittman said. “Because wrestling, I believe, is the most dominant position-controlling piece you can have.

“I feel good about that. But Khabib is the best at what he does so it’s not like I’m thinking we’re going to go out there and out-wrestle him. It’s just a little bonus of what we have.”

At Wednesday’s penultimate face-off on Yas Beach, Gaethje said he had not been watching tape on Nurmagomedov to prepare for the weekend ruckus, but was well aware of what his opponent does well as he’s been following his career anyway.

Instead, Gaethje has been focusing on what he does well. “He hasn’t wrestled or fought anyone who has grappled as long as he has. That’s me. I have.”

Gaethje said: “Everyone says they’re ready [but] I will not allow him to put me on the fence. If I do, I’m screwed. So my gameplan is if he wants to grapple, let’s grapple in the middle.

“And at all times, I cause damage. I have dense bones. And I’m going to kick his legs, that how it starts, and we’ll move on from there.”

Nurmagomedov can also rely on other weapons, according to Wittman

While Nurmagomedov is renowned for his ground game, Wittman said his striking is underrated.

“His striking is wonderful,” Wittman said. “A lot of people don’t understand his striking. Does he go out there and outbox [Floyd] Mayweather? No, I think Conor does better in a boxing match than Khabib.

“But when you add wrestling to it, his striking is great. His feints, level changes, off-beat things is super great.

“You have to have it all at this level. He’s definitely great in one area but I think he’s really, really good in every other area.”

Wittman then said that when athletes get to the upper echelons of the UFC, bouts are often decided on the mental side of the fight, rather than the physical or technical.

It’s about the decision-making, and who makes better decisions on the night. “You have to be in control of yourself to win championships, and Khabib has been the best at that.

“All we’ve got to do is take him out of control, and not break. Khabib breaks people. Justin says crazy things. He really loves to fight. ‘If I die, I want to die in here.’ That’s crazy to me.

“I know he’s going to perform, and I know I’ll be proud.”

