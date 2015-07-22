30-year-old point guard who refuses to give up NBA dream just turned heads at the NBA Summer League

Ronda Churchill/AP Undrafted 30-year-old point guard Justin Dentmon was prolific in Summer League play.

Synergy Sports Technology released it’s latest evaluation on players’ NBA Summer League performances, and, according to their research, the most efficient player wasn’t No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns. It wasn’t D’Angelo Russell, nor Jahlil Okafor. In fact, the most efficient player at NBA Summer League wasn’t even drafted this year.

According to Synergy Sports Technology, it was NBA D-League veteran Justin Dentmon (not including Oleksiy Pecherov, who played in just a single game).

There’s a few interesting names at the top of our NBA Summer League offensive efficiency leaderboards. pic.twitter.com/BPaW0o0ufi — Synergy Sports Tech (@SynergySST) July 20, 2015

Dentmon, who will turn 30 years old this September and stands at just 6′ 0″ tall, went undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft after a 4-year career at the University of Washington. And while he’s dominated the NBA’s D-League in the past — he was named the 2012 MVP and received an All-Star selection a year later — his spotty NBA career consists of just eight games played over the course of stints with three different teams.

In those eight games, he averaged nearly 12 minutes per game, and shot just 33 per cent from the field and 14 per cent from behind the arc to put up only 3.3 points-per-game. While Dentmon has failed to make a lasting impression with his lacklustre NBA regular season play, he was still able to dominate some of the league’s best young players in Summer League.

Dentmon averaged 17 points on an astounding 56.5 per cent from the field, and 54.5 per cent from the three-point line, as well as draining 94 per cent of his free throws. He also registered one of the highest points-per-possession scores at 1.4, according to Synergy Sports Technology.

Dentmon was able to drive to the hoop:

He showed that he could successfully shoot off the dribble:

And he was able to catch and shoot the three-point ball with absolute ease:

Despite his prolific shooting and playmaking ability, it’s unlikely Dentmon will be on an NBA team’s opening day roster. His NBA dream is fading fast, but Dentmon told AP’s Tim Reynolds that people shouldn’t count him out just yet.

“The door might be halfway closed, but it’s not closed yet. When it closes, I’ll stop,” Dentmon said. “It’s been the right time for some other people. It hasn’t been my time yet. It’s coming. I believe that.”

