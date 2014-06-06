The Man Who Allegedly Went On A Shooting Rampage In Canada Has Been Captured

The 24-year-old suspect in a shooting rampage that left three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers dead in Moncton has been arrested, the RCMP told National Post.

The arrest of Justin Bourque just after midnight brings to a close a massive manhunt and lockdown of the Canadian city in southeastern New Brunswick.

On Wednesday, police had responded to an “active shooter” scenario, warning residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors after a man dressed in military garb stalked neighborhoods.

Bourque is suspected of shooting three police officers dead and wounding two others.





