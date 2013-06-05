Justin Bieber's Most Ridiculous Outfits Of All Time [Photos]

Aly Weisman
justin bieber at miami heat indiana pacers gameJustin Bieber’s outfit was as watched as the basketball game he attended this week.

On Monday, Justin Bieber raised eyebrows when he attended Game 7 of the Heat-Pacers series wearing sunglasses indoors, oversized Heat hat with a snakeskin brim, a leather baseball jersey, and gold chains.

But these days, that’s just the norm for Bieber’s personal style.

From a Chanel mask to pants so sagged he has to hold them up, the 19-year-old has come a long way since his days as a clean cut YouTube star-turned-teen idol.

When Justin Bieber first hit the music scene in 2009, no one was talking about his clothes — the buzz was all about the 15-year-old's luscious, side-swiped hair.

But he quickly went from dressing like a normal teenager ...

To white-on-white denim concert attire.

It wasn't long before he started to regularly wear letterman jackets and overside shades.

Then letterman jacket-slash-Christmas sweaters.

Soon he started wearing these — everywhere.

But it didn't really matter, because he started racking up these.

He rocked an all white tuxedo to the 2011 Grammys — but didn't win one.

He coordinated his pocket square to girlfriend Selena Gomez's dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2011 — but then they broke up.

And then Justin started experimenting more with his style.

He started taking style tips from kids.

Sleeveless hoodie and gold fingerless gloves? Why not.

Leather sleeveless turtleneck and gold chains? Yes please.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Musician Justin Bieber performs onstage during Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2012, presented by Charleston Alexander Diamond Importers, at The Patriot centre on December 11, 2012 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012)

But even he knew he made a mistake with this oversized collar.

Bieber hit a fashion low point when the native Canadian accepted the Diamond Jubilee medal from Canadian Prime Minister — wearing overalls.

His concert attire started to become even more ridiculous.

And he embraced the drop-crotch pant.

And neon animal print pants.

Justin wore a red onesie during a Sweden concert stop. His tour bus was later raided by police who found marijuana.

He wore a gas mask while out on the town.

This is Bieber's most recent concert attire from the Billboard Music Awards last month. Note the leather drop-crotch pants and single-sleeved jacket.

On Monday, he raised eyebrows sitting courtside at the Heat-Pacers series wearing indoor sunglasses, oversized Heat hat with a snakeskin brim, a leather baseball jersey, and gold chains.

Is it all just a cry for help?

Now track Bieber's career ...

