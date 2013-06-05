Justin Bieber's Most Ridiculous Outfits Of All Time [Photos]

Justin Bieber’s outfit was as watched as the basketball game he attended this week.

On Monday, Justin Bieber raised eyebrows when he attended Game 7 of the Heat-Pacers series wearing sunglasses indoors, oversized Heat hat with a snakeskin brim, a leather baseball jersey, and gold chains.



But these days, that’s just the norm for Bieber’s personal style.

From a Chanel mask to pants so sagged he has to hold them up, the 19-year-old has come a long way since his days as a clean cut YouTube star-turned-teen idol.

