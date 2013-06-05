Justin Bieber's Most Ridiculous Outfits Of All Time [Photos]

On Monday, Justin Bieber raised eyebrows when he attended Game 7 of the Heat-Pacers series wearing sunglasses indoors, oversized Heat hat with a snakeskin brim, a leather baseball jersey, and gold chains.
But these days, that’s just the norm for Bieber’s personal style.
From a Chanel mask to pants so sagged he has to hold them up, the 19-year-old has come a long way since his days as a clean cut YouTube star-turned-teen idol.
When Justin Bieber first hit the music scene in 2009, no one was talking about his clothes — the buzz was all about the 15-year-old's luscious, side-swiped hair.
He coordinated his pocket square to girlfriend Selena Gomez's dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2011 — but then they broke up.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Musician Justin Bieber performs onstage during Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2012, presented by Charleston Alexander Diamond Importers, at The Patriot centre on December 11, 2012 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012)
Bieber hit a fashion low point when the native Canadian accepted the Diamond Jubilee medal from Canadian Prime Minister — wearing overalls.
Justin wore a red onesie during a Sweden concert stop. His tour bus was later raided by police who found marijuana.
This is Bieber's most recent concert attire from the Billboard Music Awards last month. Note the leather drop-crotch pants and single-sleeved jacket.
On Monday, he raised eyebrows sitting courtside at the Heat-Pacers series wearing indoor sunglasses, oversized Heat hat with a snakeskin brim, a leather baseball jersey, and gold chains.
