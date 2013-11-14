Justin Bieber Just Launched A New Social Network Dedicated To Selfies

If you don’t think we’ve already seen enough filtered photos of each other’s faces, Justin Bieber is about to prove you wrong.

The teen pop star decided to back a new social network, called ‘Shots of Me’ — a network exclusively for selfies. The app will be marketed by RockLive.

“We were creating these games and had a good, young demographic. Always high schoolers,” RockLive CEO John Shahidi told TechCrunch. “We knew how to market to high school girls so let’s build something even bigger.”

Instagram is a veteran of the selfie movement, but it’s also an endless repository of photos of brunch, rural landscapes, clouds, and the ocean.

People want more selfies, Shahidi says. People enjoy looking at the human face. Looking at food is boring.

With ‘Shots of Me’, the user must take their photos using the front-facing camera, and just like Snapchat, you can only shoot Shots of Me within the app; no uploading ‘better’ photos taken earlier.

But what ‘Shots of Me’ doesn’t have is what actually sets it apart: you can’t comment on the photos you see in the app.

“People share photos because they felt so positive at that moment” Shahidi explained to TechCrunch. “Drama kills that moment.”

You can download ‘Shots of Me’ here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.