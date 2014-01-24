Incredible Screenshot Shows How Justin Bieber Has Taken Over Twitter

This screenshot of TweetDeck, via BuzzFeed reporter Ryan Broderick, shows how Justin Bieber’s mugshot has taken Twitter by storm:

im living in hell pic.twitter.com/zFPH4CO2bv

— Ryan Broderick (@ryanpbroderick) January 23, 2014

Bieber was arrested Thursday morning for drag racing and DUI. He is now in police custody.

The pop star reportedly told police that he was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and prescription drugs.

This is Bieber’s second recent run-in with the law. Earlier this month, his mansion was raided in connection to an egging incident and his friend was arrested for drug possession.

