Here's Justin Bieber's Ridiculously Good Looking Mugshot

Justin Bieber was arrested early Thursday morning in Miami for drag racing and DUI.

The Miami Beach Police Department has just released the 19-year-old’s smiling mugshot via Twitter:

@MiamiBeachPD has been giving updates on Bieber’s arrest since it happened:





