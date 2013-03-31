Justin Bieber's Pet Monkey Quarantined At German Airport

Justin Bieber’s pet monkey was quarantined at a Munich Airport on Thursday after the pop singer failed to provide documentation for the animal, the Associated Press reports.



The capuchin monkey, named Mally, is now staying with authorities while Bieber is in the country, and Bieber may face a $15,000 fine.

The monkey was a 19th birthday gift from Biebers friend Jamal Rashid, a music producer who is also known as Mally Mall.

Rashid has posted photos of Bieber with the monkey to his Instagram account:

The Sun spoke to a customs official who explained the situation: “You cannot just land with a wild animal and bring it into the country if the flight has not originated from another EU country and you don’t have the proper paperwork.”

“He and Mally go everywhere together. He will be heartbroken it has been put in quarantine.” A source close to Bieber told the British tabloid: “He seems as fond of Mally as Michael Jackson was of his chimp Bubbles.”

Capuchin monkeys are considered highly intelligent. However, experts have warned that they can turn violent towards their owners as they reach sexual maturity.

Following the concert in Munich, Bieber tweeted “Munich was a good time. And loud. The bus is headed to Vienna now. U coming?”

At the time of writing he has not mentioned the monkey.

