Justin Bieber's mum 'Doesn't Know What To Say' About His Downward Spiral

Justin Bieber’s mum Pattie Mallette squirmed her way through an interview with HuffPo Live.

Justin Bieber’s mum isn’t doing much to squash reports that her 19-year-old son is spinning out of control.



Amid reports of battery, drug usage at his mansion and collapsing on stage, Bieber’s mum, Pattie Mallette, appeared on HuffPost Live Thursday to promote a movie she produced called “Crescendo” — a biopic about Beethoven’s mother which aims to raise money for teenage pregnancy centres.

But the conversation quickly turned to Bieber’s recent erratic behaviour.

When host Marc Lamont Hill asked Mallette if her son is having a breakdown, she awkwardly responded “I really don’t know what to say.”

When asked if she’s worried about her son, Mallette responds, “I think mums always worry,” adding, “Letting go is difficult. I think there’s always an extra level of worry from parents who have to let go a little bit.”

As for Bieber’s questionable choice of friends lately, Mallette tells Hill, “Of course I have talks with him, of course I have conversations with him about all that stuff.”

But, “The roles have changed now that he’s 19,” she said. “It’s just different.”

Watch Bieber’s mum squirm when talking about her son in the below interview:

