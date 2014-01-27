Justin Bieber's Arresting Officer Makes 'Weekend Update' Appearance

Not surprisingly, last night’s “Saturday Night Live” took shots at Justin Bieber’s recent arrest in Miami.

In a funny “Weekend Update” segment, Bieber’s arresting officer Frank Medina, played by Kenan Thompson, makes an appearance to talk about the arrest.

“It’s always tense when you pull over a yellow Lamborghini because it’s either a millionaire in charge of a ponzi scheme or a guy who sells exotic animals to drug dealers,” explained the officer. “But I’ll be damned if it wasn’t Justin Bieber!”

During the arrest, the officer says Bieber “was so mad he must have said the F-word at least 10 times, it was like being barked at by a puppy who smells like Smirnoff Ice.”

The officer then took a swing at Justin Bieber’s dad, who was reportedly partying with the pop star before his arrest, saying, “He’s what you get if Ed Hardy released a line of people.” Watch the full report below:





