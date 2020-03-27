Justin Bieber released an EP called 'Work From Home' with only old songs and fans are dragging him: 'Fifth Harmony did it better'

Steve Granitz/WireImage Justin Bieber at the premiere of his YouTube original series ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons.’

Justin Bieber released a new EP titled “Work From Home” on Thursday morning.

The five-song project is a collection of existing songs, all previously included on his fifth studio album “Changes.”

Some fans were disappointed when they realised “Work From Home” didn’t include new music.

Others mocked the singer with Fifth Harmony-related joked, since the girl group released a popular single called “Work From Home” in 2016.

This is the second EP that Bieber released this week following “R&Bieber,” another five-song collection of songs from “Changes.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Justin Bieber excited some fans and confused others when he tweeted a link to a new EP, titled “Work From Home,” early Thursday morning.

As it turns out, the five-song project is a collection of existing songs, all previously included on his fifth studio album “Changes.” It includes the title track, “Available,” “At Least For Now,” “Running Over,” and the acoustic version of his single “Intentions.”

Some fans were disappointed when they realised “Work From Home” didn’t include any new music.

I thought this was a new song but… ohtay thx pic.twitter.com/4xqihOApmk — my name is Sakinah & i am 20 yrs oldt (@yagirlkinah) March 26, 2020

The desperation ???? You put out a whole ass album and you’re making EPs with literally the exact same songs that were on the same album for some boost on your album sales? No ma’am, that is NOT it okay? — #1 STUPID LOVE STAN (@xoxoJahkeem) March 26, 2020

Others mocked the singer with Fifth Harmony-related jokes, saying the girl group “did it better” with their popular 2016 single “Work From Home.”

justin bieber really thought he could release an ep called work from home and that it would do well… sir you are not the fifth harmony you think you are pic.twitter.com/TUPzJqwqXr — ceo of being whoreknee (@stankcoochs) March 26, 2020

and better — # (@vogu3s) March 26, 2020

In fact, this is the second EP that Bieber released this week following Tuesday’s “R&Bieber,” another five-song collection from “Changes.”

“Gonna be putting up some compilations for you guys,” he wrote alongside a link to the project. “Tuesdays and Thursdays. Here is the first one.”

Despite Bieber calling these projects “compilations,” the release of “R&Bieber” was similarly disappointing for fans.

Im confused.. what is this? pic.twitter.com/zOQYVX9w2l — my name is Sakinah & i am 20 yrs oldt (@yagirlkinah) March 24, 2020

Sir…….are these not the same songs….on Changes? pic.twitter.com/j9ylOzNwCw — Kristal (@kristalterrell) March 24, 2020

What’s the point of this? ksjskss lol — ᴹ (@glossywife) March 24, 2020

look at them tryna remarket Justin Bieber .. i’m thinking it was some new music ???? this changes , not journals .. GET TF . pic.twitter.com/vw8kbjBQpO — broke nigga repellent (@angeloveee_) March 25, 2020

“Changes,” Bieber’s first album in over four years, was released on February 14.

It was met with lukewarm reviews, but debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making Bieber the youngest solo artist to have seven chart-topping projects.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.