Justin Bieber won't take photos with fans anymore because he feels 'like a zoo animal'

Getty Justin Bieber poses with fellow musicians Diplo (left) and Big Sean (right).

Justin Bieber made it clear in a new Instagram post that he’s done with fan photos.

The singer posted a comment explaining, “I’m done taking pictures. It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognise me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity.”



Amy Schumer made similar comments following a recent incident with one man who demanded a photo of the comedian, though she later said, “I’ll still take pictures with nice people.”

Bieber also recently canceled his meet-and-greets because of the “pressure of meeting people’s expectations.”

Unsurprisingly, the global pop star was met with some negative reaction on social media. He even posted one upset fan’s comment and tried to elaborate on his reasoning.

“I wanna enjoy life and not be a slave to the world and their demands of what they think I need to do!!” he wrote.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.