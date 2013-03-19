Justin Bieber Was Not Kicked Out Of The Most Prestigious Hotel In Paris

Earlier claims pegged Justin Bieber as being kicked out of the Hotel Le Meurice in Paris.

Photo: Charles Eshelman/Getty

Justin Bieber has not been kicked out of top Paris Hotel Le Meurice.Earlier today, French journalist Jean-Marc Morandini claimed Justin Bieber was ousted from the Hotel Le Meurice due to bad behaviour on his blog after noise complaints.



Since then, a rep for Bieber told Us Magazine the singer left of his own accord after more than 500 fans rushed the luxury hotel.

“Justin was not kicked out of the hotel,” said Bieber’s rep. “He decided to transfer to the Mandarin Oriental when there wasn’t enough security at the hotel to control the crowds.”

A spokesperson for the hotel also said Bieber was not forced to leave.

“Justin Bieber had indeed left the establishment to go elsewhere, but we do not know where,” the spokesman said. “But this is a decision made by him or his team. We do not turn people away.”

Bieber was since spotted checking into the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

He’s currently in Paris as part of his Believe world tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.