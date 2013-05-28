Justin Bieber Under Investigation For Reckless Driving — Here's Today's Buzz

- Justin Bieber is under investigation for reckless driving — again — after cops received two separate calls that the singer was driving his Ferrari at breakneck speeds in his gated Calabasas community.
- CNN partners with BuzzFeed on a YouTube channel which gives BuzzFeed access to CNN’s video archives for use in creating mash-up news videos.
- Academy Award-winning actor and director Ben Affleck received one of six honorary doctorate degrees from Brown University. Affleck was among artists, writers, scientists and educators to receive the degrees from the Ivy League school at commencement exercises Sunday.
- The new “Bachelorette” Desiree Hartsock sums up each of her 25 suitors in one word.
- “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul married Lauren Parsekian — co-CEO of Finding Kind Productions — at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California on Sunday.
- Olivia Wilde and her fiancé Jason Sudeikis spent Memorial Day weekend on the beach in Hawaii.
