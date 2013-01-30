Twitter Has 3 Servers Jokingly Dedicated To Justin Bieber Tweets

Biz Stone guards the celebrity tweets.

Photo: Eiknarf

UPDATE: This is an old photo that we’ve covered in the past. When it resurfaced, we thought it beared mentioning again. It’s a staged gag photo and Twitter doesn’t actually dedicate these servers.Previously: Justin Bieber’s manic internet following requires three dedicated servers at Twitter HQ, it seems.



This photo comes to us from the Tumblr of a designer named Eiknarf (as in “Frankie” backwards).

As you can see, three are labelled “Bieber,” one is labelled “Gaga,” and one is labelled “Wills and Kate.”

Click the picture to take a closer look.

