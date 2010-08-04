Justin Bieber To Star In 3D Movie About Himself

We once predicted that Justin Bieber would take over the world, and since then, our prediction has grown uncomfortably close to becoming true.



The recently crowned King of YouTube is now the star of an upcoming 3D movie, according to a report from Deadline New York’s Mike Flemming. The film, to be released by Paramount, will be a biopic with Justin Bieber playing the role of… Justin Bieber. Sound familiar?

Davis Guggenheim, who won an Oscar for the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” is slated to direct. Will the team of Bieber and an Oscar-winning director displace James Cameron’s “Avatar” as the highest grossing film of all-time? Probably not, but you should never underestimate the power of Bieber Fever.

The pop sensation also recently announced that he is writing a memoir for HarperCollins, despite being only 16-years old.

Read more at Deadline New York >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.