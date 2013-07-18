Justin Bieber Got A Giant Tattoo Of His mum's Eyeball

After peeing into a restaurant mop bucket and getting into some general trouble lately, Justin Bieber could clearly use the watchful eye of a parent.



So he had one tattooed on his arm.

The 19-year-old pop star tattooed his mum Pattie Mallete’s eye on the inside of his left arm.

Bieber debuted the new ink today by posting a photo on Instagram with the caption,”@bangbangnyc did this art., mums always watching ;)”

So what do you think, does it actually look like his mum’s eye?

You can see what Justin’s arm looked like before the tattoo. There was clearly an open spot on the inside of his elbow.

Here’s what the outside of his left arm looks like.

And here he shows off two smaller tattoos underneath his collar bones.

He has praying hands on his leg.

And one that is especially meaningful.

“My grandfather always took me to the stratford culliton every friday night this is for u Grampa … My man @chenterioshooked it up,” he posted on Instagram.

But he still doesn’t have quite as many tattoos as Chris Brown.

