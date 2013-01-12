Justin Bieber's Fired Bodyguard Says The Star Yelled At Him And Punched His Chest

Photo: Shutterstock

Justin Bieber’s former bodyguard filed a lawsuit claiming the teen star punched him repeatedly backstage last October, according to the Hollywood Reporter.Moshe Benabou, who worked for Bieber’s touring company from March of 2011 to October of 2012, alleges Bieber yelled “You are fired!” and punched his chest and upper body.



Benabou filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming he is entitled to overtime wages from BT Touring and accusing the 18-year-old pop star of assault and battery.

“The tirade was apparently triggered by what Justin Bieber perceived as an attempt from Moshe Benabou to keep one member of Mr. Bieber’s entourage physically away from Justin Bieber,” the complaint says.

Benabou says he didn’t retaliate at the time “out of concerns for Mr. Bieber’s well being.”

The former bodyguard also claims he worked 14 to 18 hours a day, seven days a week, with no overtime pay, in violation of California labour laws.

Sources in “Bieber’s camp” told TMZ Benabou is a disgruntled employee who was fired for telling multiple lies – the biggest one being that he had previously worked for Justin Timberlake.

