Justin Bieber just broke a new streaming record with 10 billion video views

Anjelica Oswald
Justin Bieber is breaking even more records.

On Thursday, Bieber became the first artist to hit 10 billion views on Vevo. 

The video site commemorated Bieber’s accomplishment with a short video compilation it posted on Twitter. 

In November, Bieber broke a Billboard record for having 17 songs on the Hot 100 at a time.  His most recent album, “Purpose” has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

