Justin Bieber Sprays A Wall At A Queensland Hotel With Graffiti

Getty Images

Pop star Justin Bieber has sprayed-canned a wall at a hotel in Queensland with a mural of bright-coloured squares and blobs.

According to The ABC Bieber left the spray cans behind for staff to pick up, after performing in Brisbane.

But the QT Hotel in Surfers Paradise has said it is happy with the artwork.

“Whilst unable to comment while Justin Bieber was staying in the resort due to privacy reasons, the property can now state that it was a coup for the hotel to have Justin want to paint a piece of art in appreciation of his stay,” the hotel said in a statement.

The wall, from a picture uploaded to Bieber’s Instagram account.

“This piece of art is now available to be viewed by fans of the artist and we believe that it is a wonderful addition to the colourful Gold Coast arts scene.”

But Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate wants Bieber to do community service as punishment, and has sent a graffiti removal kit to the hotel.

“If he doesn’t fix it up, we will be asking him to do community service that normally entails cleaning up,” Tate said, according to The ABC’s report.

“But he has singing talent being of world class, so I would be just as happy for him to sing at the Mayoral Christmas Carols on December 7 at the Broadwater Parklands.”

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.